2 shot in the West End

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Cincinnati police confirm they are on scene investigating a double shooting in the West End early Friday.

Shots were fired shortly before 5 a.m. in the 500 block of Liberty Street near Linn Street.

ShotSpotter gunshot detection system reported seven shots were fired in the area, according to initial emergency dispatches.

Two men were found shot: One in the leg and another in his hand, according to police on scene.

Both were transported to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries.

