21-year-old man shot in Westwood

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Cincinnati police confirm they are investigating the overnight shooting of a 21-year-old man on Harrison Avenue in Westwood.

The victim was taken about 2 a.m. Friday to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center, where he is expected to recover, according to police.

No arrests or suspect information were released.

