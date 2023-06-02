Contests
4 missing teens who got lost tubing down Tuscarawas River for 6.5 hours found by OSHP helicopter

Four missing teens who got lost tubing down a river in Ohio have been found safe. (Source: WOIO)
By Rachel Vadaj
Published: Jun. 2, 2023 at 12:04 PM EDT
DOVER, Ohio (WOIO) - Four teens who went missing while tubing down the Tuscarawas River were found shivering in the middle of the night thanks to the Ohio State Highway Patrol Aviation Unit.

The quad entered the water 6.5 hours before the helicopter spotted them at 1:25 a.m. on May 30.

They were found on a remote section of the Tuscarawas River just east of Towpath Road and north of Dover Zone Road NE, which is near the Ohio & Erie Canal Towpath Trail.

The OSHP Aviation crew made a PA announcement to the four teens instructing them to stay on the edge of the water until the Tuscarawas County Sheriff’s Office first responders on the ground made their way to them.

The Aviation crew also said the teens appeared to be cold, and advised EMS to head towards them.

First responders on the ground reached them at 1:46 a.m., just over 20 minutes after they were spotted by the helicopter.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol shared the information and the helicopter video of the rescue mission.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.

