9 fire departments respond to Forest Park blaze: ‘It felt like a bomb’

FOREST PARK, Ohio (WXIX) - A house fire broke out in Forest Park Thursday evening, spewing a plume of smoke into the air that could be seen for more than a mile.

The blaze ignited shortly before 6:11 p.m. at a home in the 11400 block of Riga Court, according to Hamilton County Dispatch.

One neighbor says it “felt like a bomb” went off.

“I thought I was about to die,” said Ramiah Taylor. “I was praying to God that there was nothing wrong, and then I came up here and I see this, and I’m like, ‘Lord please help these people,’ because you’d never expect to see this in the neighborhood.”

Nine fire departments responded, including those of Forest Park, Springfield Township, Springdale, North College Hill, Colerain Township, Fairfield, Green Hills, Sharonville, West Chester.

No injuries were reported.

A house fire in Forest Park. (Provided/Tylan Stewart)

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.