Barricaded suspect in custody at SWAT standoff in South Fairmount, police say

A SWAT team is on the scene with a person barricaded in the 1700 block of Westwood Avenue,...
A SWAT team is on the scene with a person barricaded in the 1700 block of Westwood Avenue, according to Cincinnati police.(FOX19 NOW)
By Jennifer Edwards Baker
Published: Jun. 2, 2023 at 5:06 AM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Update: The suspect was taken into custody at about 6 a.m. Friday, police confirm.

Earlier story:

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A SWAT team is on the scene with a person barricaded inside a home in the 1700 block of Westwood Avenue, according to Cincinnati police.

The intersection of Queen City Avenue and Westwood Avenue is closed nearby until further notice.

Officers first responded to this area about 4 a.m. Friday due to a neighbor dispute, according to District 3 Sgt. Dennis Zucker.

Police believe she is alone in the home. They are unsure if she is armed with weapons, Sgt. Zucker said.

Earlier, officers used a megaphone to try to coax her out, to no avail and surrounded the home.

FOX19 NOW will remain on the scene and continue to update this breaking story on air and online.

