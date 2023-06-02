Barricaded suspect in custody at SWAT standoff in South Fairmount, police say

Update: The suspect was taken into custody at about 6 a.m. Friday, police confirm.

Earlier story:

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A SWAT team is on the scene with a person barricaded inside a home in the 1700 block of Westwood Avenue, according to Cincinnati police.

The intersection of Queen City Avenue and Westwood Avenue is closed nearby until further notice.

Officers first responded to this area about 4 a.m. Friday due to a neighbor dispute, according to District 3 Sgt. Dennis Zucker.

Police believe she is alone in the home. They are unsure if she is armed with weapons, Sgt. Zucker said.

Earlier, officers used a megaphone to try to coax her out, to no avail and surrounded the home.

SWAT situation: This all started over a neighbor dispute, Sgt. Dennis Zucker tells me

Two neighbors fought after 1 refused to come fix her toilet and she is now barricaded inside home in 1700 block of Westwood Ave@FOX19 pic.twitter.com/AypJKpWhit — Jennifer Edwards Baker (@jbakerohio) June 2, 2023

