Contests
Business Spotlight
19 For A Cure
Breaking Through
Mic’d Up Moms
St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway

Beloved owner of popular Tri-State farm dies in accident, sheriff says

The family says he passed away doing what he loved.
The Vogt family, owners of the popular Batesville farm, is grieving after their patriarch died...
The Vogt family, owners of the popular Batesville farm, is grieving after their patriarch died in an accident Friday.
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Jun. 2, 2023 at 6:54 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RIPLEY COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - A man is dead Friday after a farming accident outside Batesville, according to the Ripley County Sheriff’s Office.

It happened at Vogt Farm on IN-129.

Jerry Vogt, 73, of Batesville died as a result of the accident, the sheriff’s office says.

The family has been notified.

The farm is a popular destination with a petting zoo, pony rides, a corn maze and paddleboats. It hosts several festivals during the year: the Hanging Basket Festival in May, the Blueberry Festival in June and September and the Pumpkin Festival in October. It’s also an event and wedding venue.

The family issued a statement on Facebook:

“Today, on the farm he loved, our husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather, Jerry, passed away doing what he loved doing. Thank you for all the prayers and for respecting our privacy during this difficult time. And thank you all for giving him a reason to live. He so loved the business he built entertaining generations of families. Much love from the Vogt Family”

The farm is closed until further notice.

Indiana State police is assisting the sheriff’s office with the investigation.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cincinnati police are looking for a 2017 black Hyundai Sonata that was involved in the...
Police find car used in drive-by shooting that wounded 3 juveniles in OTR
Authorities say the South Side Baptist Church in Lexington was the site of a drug operation.
Pastor, son charged after drug bust at church, deputies say
Gene Simmons, from left, Eric Singer, Paul Stanley and Tommy Thayer of KISS perform at the...
Legendary rock band KISS to open last ever tour in Cincinnati
The Cincy Pizza is only available at the West Chester and Wilder Mellow Mushroom locations for...
Pizza topped with Skyline Chili coming for limited time
Miami Township's fire chief, Brien lacey, and his wife, Lt. Shelly Lacey, have been on leave...
Report out on Miami Twp fire chief, his lieutenant wife who remain on paid leave

Latest News

OTR community gathers to change the narrative in Grant Park: ‘We’re here’
OTR community gathers to change the narrative in Grant Park: ‘We’re here’
Smoke from a house fire on Riga Court in Forest Park could be seen from a mile away.
Man says he ran into burning Forest Park home to rescue woman, kids
More than 200 people will lace up their running and walking shoes on Saturday for the ZERO...
ZERO Prostate Cancer Walk/Run helps raise money for survivors
A vintage and secondhand clothing store, impossible colors LLC is set to officially open on...
The ‘future of fashion’: New buy-sell-trade clothing store opens up in Walnut Hills