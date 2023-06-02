Delhi Twp man arrested on child porn charges

DELHI TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - A Delhi Township man is under arrest on multiple child porn charges.

Jahre Jemison, 21, is held without bond at the Hamilton County jail on five counts of pandering obscenity involving a minor.

He is scheduled to appear at 9 a.m. Friday in Hamilton County Municipal Court.

Delhi Township police wrote in an affidavit he created, reproduced or published obscene material that has a minor or impaired person as one of its participants or portrayed observers by sending five separate videos involving sexual acts of minors to another person

