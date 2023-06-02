Contests
Delhi Twp man arrested on child porn charges

Jahre Jemison
Jahre Jemison(Hamilton County Sheriff's Office)
By Jennifer Edwards Baker
Published: Jun. 2, 2023 at 8:21 AM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
DELHI TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - A Delhi Township man is under arrest on multiple child porn charges.

Jahre Jemison, 21, is held without bond at the Hamilton County jail on five counts of pandering obscenity involving a minor.

He is scheduled to appear at 9 a.m. Friday in Hamilton County Municipal Court.

Delhi Township police wrote in an affidavit he created, reproduced or published obscene material that has a minor or impaired person as one of its participants or portrayed observers by sending five separate videos involving sexual acts of minors to another person

Summerfair starts today at Coney Island: Patent art
OTR shooters still on the run; car involved in shooting found
Summerfair starts today at Coney Island: Artwork you may see
