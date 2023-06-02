Contests
Business Spotlight
19 For A Cure
Breaking Through
Mic’d Up Moms
St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway

Hot and sunny end to the week!

Low humidity will accompany the heat
Tracking low humidity with dry conditions going into the weekend in the tri-state.
By Ethan Emery
Published: Jun. 2, 2023 at 5:12 AM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - After a mild start to the day, Friday will be hot and sunny, but feel dry thanks to low humidity with a high of 92°.

With sunny skies and hot conditions, the pavement temperatures will be even hotter - so if you are walking your pets, watch the pet paws and keep them off of the pavement!

UV-Index will be very high over the next few days, so sunscreen should be applied when outside! The drought monitor was updated Thursday morning and the majority of the FOX19 NOW viewing area is under abnormally dry conditions - and farmers are dealing with the browning vegetation and dusty grounds in addition to many tri-state yards. Allergy forecast is still moderate-to-high thanks to the dry conditions; especially grass pollens!

Hot conditions continue Saturday with morning lows in the 60s and afternoon highs in the low 90s!

Saturday will have a mix of sun and clouds and the heat will be accompanied by low humidity once again. However, forecast models are popping up a couple of stray showers or rumbles of thunder in the afternoon and evening from daytime heating. Though most of the tri-state will be dry, we can’t rule this out.

Sunday is dry with sunny skies and still very warm! Entering the work week, we’ll still be dealing with sunshine and upper 80s, but a weak cold front will pass through the Ohio Valley. This front is mainly dry, but we can’t rule out a stray shower or rumble of thunder in the morning and early afternoon.

Highs on Tuesday and Wednesday will be in the lower 80s with morning lows mild in the 50s.

Going into the middle of June, temperatures are expected to be in the 80s in the day and low 60s at night with very little chances for rain. We’ll continue to monitor drought conditions as this could affect farmers and tri-state agriculture this season.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cincinnati police are looking for a 2017 black Hyundai Sonata that was involved in the...
Police find car used in drive-by shooting that wounded 3 juveniles in OTR
The Cincy Pizza is only available at the West Chester and Wilder Mellow Mushroom locations for...
Pizza topped with Skyline Chili coming for limited time
FC Cincinnati's Luciano Acosta celebrates against the Columbus Crew at TQL Stadium.
FC Cincinnati is off to the best start of any club in MLS history
Miami Township's fire chief, Brien lacey, and his wife, Lt. Shelly Lacey, have been on leave...
Report out on Miami Twp fire chief, his lieutenant wife who remain on paid leave
There were Match 5 $1 million winners in Ohio, Kentucky, Indiana and California
Check your tickets! $1M Powerball winners in Ohio, Kentucky, Indiana

Latest News

Heat and low humidity with sunshine for Friday
Ashley Smith is a meteorologist for FOX19 NOW
Now: Meteorological Summer and Dry Heat Ahead
Overnight Forecast
The heat is on for the end of the week!