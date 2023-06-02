It’s National Donut Day! Here’s a list of local deals you donut want to miss

CINCINNATI (ENQUIRER) - The best day of the month, National Donut Day, is today.

National Donut Day, which occurs annually on the first Friday in June, was established in 1938 by The Salvation Army as a way to honor the organization’s Donut Lassies, women who traveled to France to serve donuts and other snacks to soldiers during World War I, USA Today reports.

Thanks to the Donut Lassies, we can all get free and discounted donuts today (while supplies last) at national chains like Dunkin’ and Krispy Kreme and some local bakeries.

Here’s a list of National Donut Day deals in Greater Cincinnati that you donut want to miss.

When is National Donut Day 2023?

This year, National Donut Day is on Friday, June 2.

National Donut Day Deals in Greater Cincinnati

Dunkin’ Donuts

Participating Dunkin’ locations nationwide are offering guests a free classic donut of their choice with the purchase of any beverage, while supplies last on Friday. To find a location near you, visit dunkindonuts.com.

Krispy Kreme

On Friday, get a free donut of any kind. No purchase is necessary. Also, buy any dozen donuts and get a dozen original glazed donuts for $2.

7783 Tylersville Road, West Chester Township.

Duck Donuts

Get a free cinnamon sugar donut on Friday. No purchase necessary.

5635 Deerfield Blvd, Mason.

Tim Horton’s

Get a free donut Friday if you buy any sized hot or iced beverage using the Tim Hortons app or online. To find a location near you, visit timhortons.com.

Taco Bell

Get free Cinnabon Delights on Friday with any order of $20 or more on DoorDash, Uber Eats, Postmates and GrubHub. Just add Cinnabon Delights (2 pack) to your cart. To find a location near you, visit tacobell.com.

Peace, Love and Little Donuts of Hyde Park

Peace, Love and Little Donuts are giving away $2 coupons redeemable on future purchases on Friday.

3440 Edwards Road, Hyde Park.

Marcella’s Doughnuts & Bakery

Marcella’s Doughnuts & Bakery will have free donuts, stacking competitions and mascot appearances at Fountain Square from noon to 1 p.m. in celebration of National Donut Day.

29 Ohio 125, Amelia.

Busken Bakery

Customers at Busken Bakery can get a free glazed donut (limit one per guest, while supplies last). The bakery will also be selling $10 glazed dozens today.

Locations in Highland Heights, Batavia, Glendale and Hyde Park.

Moonrise Doughnuts

Celebrate National Donut Day with live music, $1 hot dogs and chips, balloon animals, soft serve ice cream, and Alexandria Brewery beer from 5 to 10 p.m. at Moonrise Doughnuts.

3722 Winston Ave., Covington.

Daylight Donuts

Get a free ring donut with any beverage purchase at Daylight Donuts in Hamilton. The shop’s Mason location will also offer several deals, including a free glazed donut with any purchase, three free glazed donuts with the purchase of one or two dozen, and six free glazed donuts with a purchase of three or more dozen.

3485 Tylersville Road, Hamilton; 4200 Aero Drive, Mason.

Pink in a Blanket Doughnuts

Each dozen comes with a free bag of donut holes.

7220 Burlington Pike, Florence; 202 Mt Zion Road, Florence.

The Donut Dude

The Donut Dude is giving out free donut-themed crazy straws to every customer while supplies last.

7132 Cincinnati-Dayton Road, West Chester Township.

Starlight Doughnut Lab

Starlight Doughnut Lab is hosting a special contest on Friday where the winner can create a custom flavor available for purchase for a whole month. But you must come into the store before they close at 2 p.m. to enter. No online entries will be accepted. For more information about the rules, visit facebook.com/starlightdoughnutlab.

4603 Carter Ave., Norwood, OH.

Pop’s Donut Shop

One free donut per customer while supplies last.

1154 State Route 131, Milford, OH.

Servatii Pastry Shop

Free donut with any purchase.

Locations throughout Greater Cincinnati including Anderson, Crestview Hills, Hyde Park and more.

Kelly’s Bakery

Kelly’s is selling chocolate sprinkled donut milk in honor of National Donut Day while supplies last.

1335 Main Street, Hamilton.

This story was written by our media partners at The Cincinnati Enquirer.