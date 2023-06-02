Contests
Business Spotlight
19 For A Cure
Breaking Through
Mic’d Up Moms
St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway

Man accused of killing another man with toilet tank lid

A man in North Carolina has been charged with first-degree murder after police said they believe he killed another man with a toilet tank lid. (Source: WBTV)
By WBTV Web Staff and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Jun. 2, 2023 at 4:50 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GASTONIA, N.C. (WBTV/Gray News) – A man in North Carolina has been charged with first-degree murder after police said they believe he killed another man with a toilet tank lid.

According to the Gastonia Police Department, officers were called to a home at about 5:30 p.m. Thursday regarding an unconscious person bleeding from the head.

When officers arrived at the home, they said they found 26-year-old Brandon Patty unconscious inside the home with a head injury. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators arrested 57-year-old James Thomas Robinson, who lived in the home with Patty.

Police told WBTV that investigation revealed that Robinson struck Patty in the head with a toilet tank lid.

Robinson was taken to the Gaston County Jail. According to jail records, he is being held without bond.

Copyright 2023 WBTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cincinnati police are looking for a 2017 black Hyundai Sonata that was involved in the...
Police find car used in drive-by shooting that wounded 3 juveniles in OTR
Authorities say the South Side Baptist Church in Lexington was the site of a drug operation.
Pastor, son charged after drug bust at church, deputies say
Gene Simmons, from left, Eric Singer, Paul Stanley and Tommy Thayer of KISS perform at the...
Legendary rock band KISS to open last ever tour in Cincinnati
The Cincy Pizza is only available at the West Chester and Wilder Mellow Mushroom locations for...
Pizza topped with Skyline Chili coming for limited time
Miami Township's fire chief, Brien lacey, and his wife, Lt. Shelly Lacey, have been on leave...
Report out on Miami Twp fire chief, his lieutenant wife who remain on paid leave

Latest News

Secretary of State Antony Blinken calls Russia's war in Ukraine a "strategic failure" during a...
Blinken warns Ukraine cease-fire now would result in ‘Potemkin peace,’ legitimizing Russian invasion
FILE - Members of the Oath Keepers extremist group stand on the East Front of the U.S. Capitol...
Oath Keepers convicted in Jan. 6 Capitol riot get prison in latest extremist sentencings
FILE - FBI Director Christopher Wray testifies during the House Appropriations subcommittee on...
FBI offers to show GOP chairman document that purports to relate to Biden, his family
A partial building collapse was reported on Lafayette Street in New Haven, Connecticut on...
8 taken to hospital from building construction collapse in Connecticut