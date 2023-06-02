Man accused of robbing off-duty postal worker during multi-day crime spree

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A homeless man appeared in court Friday after documents accuse him of going on a multi-day crime spree.

Ecaroh White, 18, stole four different vehicles, robbed an off-duty postal worker and led police on a chase all in a three-day span, according to Hamilton County court records.

In court Friday, White stood silent, but prosecutors discussed the crimes, including a robbery outside of the Clifton Mini Mart on Tuesday.

“Surveillance video shows the defendant punching and kicking the victim while taking his cell phone,” the prosecutor said to the judge.

Investigators say the victim was an off-duty United States postal worker who was still in uniform and stopped at the Highland Avenue convenience store on his way home.

“When he came out, [the postal worker] was approached by two males ordering him to give up his keys,” the prosecutor explained in court. “The victim tried to fight them off.”

After hearing the prosecutor detail White’s alleged crimes in the days following the robbery, a judge set bond at more than $150,000.

Prosecutors say they plan to take the case to a grand jury on June 12.

