Man stabbed at state park in Clermont County

STONELICK TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - A man was stabbed at an Ohio state park in Clermont County late Thursday, according to the Clermont County Sheriff’s Office.

Sheriff Steve Leahy said the man was stabbed in Stonelick State Park and taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

It happened about 10:30 p.m. on Lake Drive inside the park, according to Clermont County dispatchers.

The sheriff says the Ohio Department of Natural Resources is investigating.

FOX19 NOW reached out to an agency spokeswoman for further details.

We will update this story once we hear back.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.