New details released in West Price Hill crash that killed 3-year-old on scooter

The scene in West Price Hill where a car hit and killed a 3-year-old child and injured a...
The scene in West Price Hill where a car hit and killed a 3-year-old child and injured a 9-year-old Tuesday night.(WXIX)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Jun. 2, 2023 at 11:43 AM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The report from the crash that resulted in a 3-year-old’s death and another child being hospitalized shows they were in a marked crosswalk when they were hit by a vehicle.

Trinity Isome, 3, and a 9-year-old were riding an electric scooter when they were hit around 9 p.m. on Heyward Street and 1st Avenue Tuesday, according to Cincinnati police.

The children were in a marked crosswalk when they were Tuesday, according to the crash report.
The children were in a marked crosswalk when they were Tuesday, according to the crash report.(WXIX)

Isome was transported to Good Samaritan but was pronounced dead that night, the Hamilton County Coroner’s Office said.

The 9-year-old was transported to Cincinnati Children’s Hospital for treatment but that child’s condition remains unknown.

The vehicle that hit the children was going 10 miles an hour at the time, the crash report shows.

Police say the driver involved was cooperative. No charges have been filed.

The crash is still under investigation.

