Playing for a Cause: Zac Brown Band’s GABP concert to help those with ALS
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - When the Zac Brown Band takes the stage Friday at Great American Ball Park, they will be playing for more than just entertainment; They will be playing to give back to a foundation started by one of their members.
John Driskell Hopkins was diagnosed with ALS and is fighting for more than his life; He is fighting to give back with Hop on a Cure foundation.
FOX19 NOW’s Jeremy Rauch sat down with Hopkins to talk about ALS and why Friday’s concert means so much to him.
