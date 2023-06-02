Contests
Playing for a Cause: Zac Brown Band’s GABP concert to help those with ALS

Hop on a Cure: Zac Brown Band member with ALS playing at GABP
Hop on a Cure: Zac Brown Band member with ALS playing at GABP
By Jeremy Rauch
Published: Jun. 2, 2023 at 10:28 AM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - When the Zac Brown Band takes the stage Friday at Great American Ball Park, they will be playing for more than just entertainment; They will be playing to give back to a foundation started by one of their members.

John Driskell Hopkins was diagnosed with ALS and is fighting for more than his life; He is fighting to give back with Hop on a Cure foundation.

FOX19 NOW’s Jeremy Rauch sat down with Hopkins to talk about ALS and why Friday’s concert means so much to him.

John Driskell Hopkins of the Zac Brown Band was diagnosed with ALS and Friday's concert at GABP now brings a chance to give back.

