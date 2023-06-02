Contests
Remainder of Spring Meet at Churchill Downs will move to Ellis Park

By WAVE Staff
Published: Jun. 2, 2023 at 4:41 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Churchill Downs has made the decision to move the remainder of the Spring Meet to Ellis Park.

The decision comes after a series of 12 horse deaths since the meet began. Sunday, June 4, will be the last day of racing.

Live racing will resume as normal on Saturday and Sunday.

Trainer Joe Sharp confirmed with WAVE News that Churchill Downs alerted trainers on Friday they will move to Ellis Park to resume racing on Saturday, June 10.

Churchill Downs Incorporated said the company will suspend racing operations beginning June 7 through the remainder of the Spring Meet on July 3.

Another trainer, who wished to remain anonymous, said the same.

One trainer said they were notified to move their horses to Ellis Park after racing concludes on Sunday.

