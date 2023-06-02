SWAT on scene with barricaded person in South Fairmount

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A SWAT team is on the scene with a person barricaded inside a home in the 1700 block of Westwood Avenue, according to Cincinnati police.

The intersection of Queen City Avenue and Westwood Avenue is closed nearby until further notice.

Officers first responded to this area about 4 a.m. Friday due to a neighbor dispute, according to District 3 Sgt. Dennis Zucker.

A woman threatened to shoot a neighbor after they started fighting when he wouldn’t come to fix her toilet, Sgt. Zucker tells FOX19 NOW.

She also threatened to “blow their heads off” if police knocked on her door, he said, so the SWAT team was called.

Police believe she is alone in the home. They are unsure if she is armed with weapons, Sgt. Zucker said.

Earlier, officers used a megaphone to try to coax her out, to no avail and surrounded the home.

It’s unclear how long the SWAT situation will last.

