Tri-State school holds active shooter training drill
Published: Jun. 2, 2023 at 7:44 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The Sycamore School District held an active shooter training drill Friday.
FOX19 NOW’s Jason Maxwell shows you what the training looked like.
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.
Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.
Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.