Tri-State school holds active shooter training drill

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The Sycamore School District held an active shooter training drill Friday.

FOX19 NOW’s Jason Maxwell shows you what the training looked like.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.