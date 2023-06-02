Contests
Tri-State school holds active shooter training drill

By Jason Maxwell
Published: Jun. 2, 2023 at 7:44 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The Sycamore School District held an active shooter training drill Friday.

FOX19 NOW’s Jason Maxwell shows you what the training looked like.

