Contests
Business Spotlight
19 For A Cure
Breaking Through
Mic’d Up Moms
St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway

ZERO Prostate Cancer Walk/Run helps raise money for survivors

More than 200 people will lace up their running and walking shoes on Saturday for the ZERO...
More than 200 people will lace up their running and walking shoes on Saturday for the ZERO Prostate Cancer Run/Walk.(MGN Online)
By Ashley Smith
Published: Jun. 2, 2023 at 3:23 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - More than 200 people will lace up their running and walking shoes on Saturday for the ZERO Prostate Cancer Run/Walk.

ZERO Prostate and Cincinnati Cancer Advisors (CCA) teamed up to not only raise money for research but to also help prostate cancer survivors through education and financial assistance.

“[...] I am a prostate cancer survivor under active treatment and some things got screwed up on my insurance billing, and within a month I was sitting on $75,000 in bills that were being sent to me personally,” CCA Executive Director Steve Abbott said. “I had to really work my way through that. Fortunately, I have the resources and the means to do that.”

Abbott says his organization helps more than 400 patients each year free of charge.

“We’re talking 10 years of active treatment - I mean, I’m not in remission. I have incurable cancer and 10 years down the road I’m still here doing well,” he explained. “Vital working every day, I’ve got as much energy as ever it depends on the day. Think - 30-40 years when someone got diagnosed with cancer they weren’t going to be around very long.”

Early screenings are critical to ensure you have the best chance of survival, Abbott said.

“I just went [for a screening] because I turned 50 and my dad had prostate cancer,” he explained. “I wasn’t having symptoms. As a matter of fact, it was a complete shock!”

The money raised from this weekend’s fundraiser will help people, like Abbott, navigate their cancer diagnosis and contributes to finding a cure.

The run/walk begins Saturday morning at Voice of America Park at the UC Health Field House.

Registration is at 8 a.m.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cincinnati police are looking for a 2017 black Hyundai Sonata that was involved in the...
Police find car used in drive-by shooting that wounded 3 juveniles in OTR
The Cincy Pizza is only available at the West Chester and Wilder Mellow Mushroom locations for...
Pizza topped with Skyline Chili coming for limited time
Gene Simmons, from left, Eric Singer, Paul Stanley and Tommy Thayer of KISS perform at the...
Legendary rock band KISS to open last ever tour in Cincinnati
Miami Township's fire chief, Brien lacey, and his wife, Lt. Shelly Lacey, have been on leave...
Report out on Miami Twp fire chief, his lieutenant wife who remain on paid leave
FC Cincinnati's Luciano Acosta celebrates against the Columbus Crew at TQL Stadium.
FC Cincinnati is off to the best start of any club in MLS history

Latest News

A vintage and secondhand clothing store, impossible colors LLC is set to officially open on...
The ‘future of fashion’: New buy-sell-trade clothing store opens up in Walnut Hills
Ecaroh White, 18, stole four different vehicles, robbed an off-duty postal worker and led...
Man accused of robbing off-duty postal worker during multi-day crime spree
Brien Lacey was promoted to fire chief in December 2020 after serving as the acting chief when...
Special meeting in Miami Twp as fire chief, his lieutenant wife remain on paid leave
The scene in West Price Hill where a car hit and killed a 3-year-old child and injured a...
New details released in West Price Hill crash that killed 3-year-old on scooter