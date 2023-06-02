ZERO Prostate Cancer Walk/Run helps raise money for survivors

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - More than 200 people will lace up their running and walking shoes on Saturday for the ZERO Prostate Cancer Run/Walk.

ZERO Prostate and Cincinnati Cancer Advisors (CCA) teamed up to not only raise money for research but to also help prostate cancer survivors through education and financial assistance.

“[...] I am a prostate cancer survivor under active treatment and some things got screwed up on my insurance billing, and within a month I was sitting on $75,000 in bills that were being sent to me personally,” CCA Executive Director Steve Abbott said. “I had to really work my way through that. Fortunately, I have the resources and the means to do that.”

Abbott says his organization helps more than 400 patients each year free of charge.

“We’re talking 10 years of active treatment - I mean, I’m not in remission. I have incurable cancer and 10 years down the road I’m still here doing well,” he explained. “Vital working every day, I’ve got as much energy as ever it depends on the day. Think - 30-40 years when someone got diagnosed with cancer they weren’t going to be around very long.”

Early screenings are critical to ensure you have the best chance of survival, Abbott said.

“I just went [for a screening] because I turned 50 and my dad had prostate cancer,” he explained. “I wasn’t having symptoms. As a matter of fact, it was a complete shock!”

The money raised from this weekend’s fundraiser will help people, like Abbott, navigate their cancer diagnosis and contributes to finding a cure.

The run/walk begins Saturday morning at Voice of America Park at the UC Health Field House.

Registration is at 8 a.m.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.