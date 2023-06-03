16-year-old shot in West End, police say
Published: Jun. 3, 2023 at 7:27 AM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) -A 16-year-old is injured after a shooting happened in the West End early Saturday morning, according to Cincinnati police.
Officers say the teenager was shot in the ankle near Linn and Clark Street around 12:45 a.m.
Police have not found a suspect at this time.
Officers are still investigating.
