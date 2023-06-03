Contests
Arrest made in road-rage shooting death of prominent Cincinnati-area businessman

By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Jun. 2, 2023 at 8:38 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Video from prior coverage.

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Cincinnati police have made an arrest in the road-rage slaying of a prominent Greater Cincinnati businessman.

Officers responded to the northbound lanes of I-75 near Mitchell Avenue just after 8 p.m. on May 13 for a vehicle crash with injuries.

They found 70-year-old Michael Sweeney shot in the head.

He was taken to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center, where he died on May 16.

The suspect fled the scene north on I-75 in a sedan with heavily tinted windows, damage to the right side and temporary plates.

CPD on Friday night announced the arrest of 37-year-old Randall Mickey on a murder warrant for Sweeney’s death.

Mickey does not yet appear in jail records.

Randall Mickey
Randall Mickey(Cincinnati Police Department)

Sweeney had worked in the automobile industry for more than four decades.

Sweeney was a football star at St. Xavier High School graduate in the class of 1971. He leaves behind four children as well as a large extended family.

The investigation by the Cincinnati Police Department’s Homicide Unit is ongoing.

Anyone with information about this homicide is asked to call the Homicide Unit at (513) 352-3542.

