Arrest made in road-rage shooting death of prominent Cincinnati-area businessman
Video from prior coverage.
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Cincinnati police have made an arrest in the road-rage slaying of a prominent Greater Cincinnati businessman.
Officers responded to the northbound lanes of I-75 near Mitchell Avenue just after 8 p.m. on May 13 for a vehicle crash with injuries.
They found 70-year-old Michael Sweeney shot in the head.
He was taken to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center, where he died on May 16.
The suspect fled the scene north on I-75 in a sedan with heavily tinted windows, damage to the right side and temporary plates.
CPD on Friday night announced the arrest of 37-year-old Randall Mickey on a murder warrant for Sweeney’s death.
Mickey does not yet appear in jail records.
Sweeney had worked in the automobile industry for more than four decades.
Sweeney was a football star at St. Xavier High School graduate in the class of 1971. He leaves behind four children as well as a large extended family.
The investigation by the Cincinnati Police Department’s Homicide Unit is ongoing.
Anyone with information about this homicide is asked to call the Homicide Unit at (513) 352-3542.
