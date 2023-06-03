Contests
Business Spotlight
19 For A Cure
Breaking Through
Mic’d Up Moms
St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway

CUTE: Baby chimpanzee makes public debut at Oklahoma zoo

A baby chimpanzee named Kiazi has made her public debut at a zoo in Oklahoma. (Source: Oklahoma City Zoo)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Jun. 3, 2023 at 5:19 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OKLAHOMA CITY (Gray News) - A zoo in Oklahoma shared a special moment this week with a baby chimpanzee appearing in public for the first time.

According to the Oklahoma City Zoo, the baby named Kiazi joined other members of her group to explore the outside of her habitat for the first time on Wednesday.

“We are excited to watch Kiazi become a rooted member of not only the chimpanzee troop but our OKC Zoo family!” the team shared.

Officials with the zoo said Kiazi was born in October 2022. She was placed with a surrogate mother after her birth mom did not display proper maternal instincts.

Kiazi, now 7 months old, weighs about 11 pounds. The animal care team said she still needs formula but is beginning to eat solid foods.

According to the team, they are continuing to introduce Kiazi to the rest of the chimpanzee family while they expect her to also spend more time outdoors.

The animal care team said guests should have the opportunity to see Kiazi in action getting acclimated to her surroundings during their upcoming visits.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Vogt family, owners of the popular Batesville farm, is grieving after their patriarch died...
Beloved owner of popular Tri-State farm dies in accident, sheriff says
Authorities say the South Side Baptist Church in Lexington was the site of a drug operation.
Pastor, son charged after drug bust at church, deputies say
A prominent local businessman with more than four decades in the automobile industry is the...
Arrest made in road-rage shooting death of prominent Cincinnati-area businessman
Gene Simmons, from left, Eric Singer, Paul Stanley and Tommy Thayer of KISS perform at the...
Legendary rock band KISS to open last ever tour in Cincinnati
A veteran Hamilton attorney who also worked for more than a decade as a part-time Butler County...
Hamilton lawyer accused of stealing thousands from clients

Latest News

Baby chimpanzee makes public debut at Oklahoma zoo
Mississippi resident, Julia Mae Hunter-Rice, celebrated turning 107 years old this week.
Woman celebrating 107th birthday says smiling is her secret to a long life
President Joe Biden addresses the nation on the budget deal that lifts the federal debt limit...
Biden signs debt ceiling bill that pulls US back from brink of unprecedented default
Cincinnati Pride Parade from June 2022.
LIST: 13 Tri-State Pride events happening near you