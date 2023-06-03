LIST: 13 Tri-State Pride events happening near you

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - June is nationally recognized as Pride Month, and there are numerous pride events happening across the Tri-State this year.

The 30-day celebration is a month to commemorate the June 1969 Stonewall Riots, when New York City police raided the Stonewall Inn, a gay club in Greenwich Village. The raid led to six days of protests and violence with law enforcement.

According to the Library of Congress, the Stonewall Riots were a “tipping point” for the U.S.

After New York City celebrated what was formerly known as “Gay Pride Day,” a chain reaction set off, and cities all over the U.S. began to celebrate Pride on various days in June.

Thirty years after the first Gay Pride Liberation March took place in 1970, former U.S. President Bill Clinton proclaimed June as Pride Month.

Here is a list of 13 pride events happening in a city near you.

New Richmond, Ohio Pride Festival

New Richmond Pride, a nonprofit LGBTQ+ organization in Clermont County, is hosting its second-annual Pride Festival on Saturday, June 17.

The event will be held along Front Street with local LGBTQ+ vendors, such as Lost Boy Studios, who are known for their handmade earrings, keychains, trinket boxes and tumblers.

The city’s pride festival last year had 300-400 people attend, New Richmond Pride President Jesse Luxe said.

“Our biggest drive to organize our first event was about the idea of creating a welcoming and safe environment and space for our local LGBTQIA+ community within New Richmond,” they said. “There are a lot of stigmas that often come with small rural towns and especially the LGBTQIA+ and intersecting minority communities within. We want to break down those stereotypes, stigmas and create a space for everyone to feel safe and welcome as themselves.”

In addition, Luxe says the festival is not only educational for LGBTQ+ adults and minors but also for those who do not know much about the queer community.

“I feel that most people that may feel frustration, confusion, or uncertainty about our community, tend to come from a place of simply not understanding, which is why education and these important conversations within our communities are so vital,” they said.

More details on the festival are available on their website.

Augusta, Kentucky Pride at River Park

The Augusta community is hosting its very own Pride celebration at River Park on June 3 with special guest speaker Charles Booker, a Kentucky politician and activist.

Local food truck vendors will be there selling all sorts of refreshments and food.

The event starts at 1 p.m.

Cincinnati Pride Parade

For 50 years now, the City of Cincinnati has celebrated Pride Month with its annual Pride Parade.

This year, the parade returns on June 24 in Downtown at 11 a.m.

The parade route will begin at 7th and Plum Streets traveling down Vine Street past Fountain Square, and will end at the Cincinnati Pride Festival.

Cincinnati Pride Festival

The Queen City’s Pride Festival is the after-party of the parade.

From noon to 9 p.m., family and friends can gather at Sawyer Point and Yeatman’s Cove to celebrate Pride Month on June 24.

Hundreds of vendors will be at the festival selling food, drink, retail products and more, such as the Oakley Soap Co., Crumbl Cookies and Cupcake Wines to name a few.

Admission is free for everyone.

For a list of Festival rules and regulations, visit the Cincinnati Pride website here.

Pride Night at FC Cincinnati match

TQL Stadium is hosting Pride Night during the FC Cincinnati match against Chicago Fire on June 3.

The stadium says for every ticket sold, $5 will be donated to Cincinnati Black Pride, a nonprofit organization that helps Black Queer folk in the community.

Before the game starts, head down to Washington Park for the FCC pre-match party.

The celebration will feature local organizations, food trucks, inflatables, music and drag performances.

The pre-match party will be from 4:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Kick-off will be at 7:30 p.m.

Hamilton Pride Kickoff Party & Celebration

The City of Hamilton is hosting two days full of Pride events this weekend on June 2 and 3.

Hamilton Pride organized a kickoff party at Basil 1791 with drag performances, dancing, and food and cocktails.

Doors will open at 7 p.m.

Tickets are being sold for $25 and can be bought with this link.

On June 3, the nonprofit organization is hosting its Pride Day, which will celebrate love and equality.

Several faith organizations and churches will be there to show their support for the LGBTQ+ community as well.

Lord of Life Lutheran Church

Trinity Episcopal Church (represents all Episcopal churches in the area)

Zion Evangelical Lutheran Church

Vida Eterna-Iglesia Luterana

Safe Space of Healing

Nexus Church

For more information on the two events, visit Hamilton Pride’s website.

“Ya’ll Means All” Pride Festival & Parade

Northern Kentucky’s annual Pridefest is back for its fourteenth year on June 4 in Covington.

From 1-2 p.m., Kentuckians can enjoy the Pride Parade which will start on Madison Avenue near the Learning Grove River Center, and end at Goebel Park for the festival.

The parade route can be found here.

The Pride Festival will be from noon to 5 p.m. at Goebel Park in Covington, and an afterparty (for all ages) will be held at Hotel Covington with a show at 6:30 p.m.

Queers with Gears

Queers with Gears, a bike ride-for-action organization that empowers the LGBTQ+ community, is hosting a free ride for anyone interested.

On June 2, bikers will meet in the parking lot behind Roebling Books at 5:30 p.m. and leave at 6 p.m.

The route will end at 7 p.m. at Darkness Brewing.

Register for the free bike ride here.

An Evening with Monét X Change

The first double crown winner for RuPaul’s Drag Race, Monét X Change, is coming to the Queen City on June 7.

The New York City native is performing at Memorial Hall in Over-the-Rhine at 7 p.m. showing off her comedic flare and many talents.

Tickets are on sale now, ranging from $35-$45.

Click this link to purchase your tickets today.

Pride Night at the Cincinnati Observatory

The Cincinnati Observatory is hosting an 18+ Pride Night on June 10 from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Special guest speaker Jacob Hogue will discuss the history of the LGBTQ+ community in the Tri-State area, including some of “Cincinnati’s gender-bending masquerades.”

Tickets are on sale now for $20 and can be purchased by clicking this link.

Black Pearl Presents: Sunday Funday: Pride Edition with Crystal Queer

The Black Pearl Experience is teaming up with Crystal Queer for the event on June 11 from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Queen City Radio.

Crystal Queer is an event experience meant to provide a safe space for the LGBTQ+ Community. Their mixers help bring people together.

There will be pop-up performances by Vanta Black and Manuka Honey Stix from Crystal Queer. Their mixers bring you closer to meeting the people you can be your most authentic self around.

Adult Swim: Pride Edition featuring DJ Syimone (21+)

An adult-only swim will take place at Zeigler Pool on June 9 from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Drinks must be purchased from the staff at Ziegler Pool.

Tickets are $10 and can be purchased online.

Lawrenceburg Pride

Lawrenceburg is hosting pride on June 11 at the Dearborn County Fairgrounds from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m.

There will be an all-ages drag show at 4 p.m., starring Cincinnati’s Jessica Dimon and DJ Charlee.

