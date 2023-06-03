Contests
Business Spotlight
19 For A Cure
Breaking Through
Mic’d Up Moms
St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway

Monkey Bar & Grill reopens one month after fire

The Monkey Bar & Grill reopens its doors Saturday one month after a fire forced it to close.
The Monkey Bar & Grill reopens its doors Saturday one month after a fire forced it to close.(The Monkey Bar & Grill)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Jun. 3, 2023 at 2:31 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) -A popular restaurant and bar along the Little Miami River reopened its doors to the public Saturday, one month after a large fire damaged the business.

The Monkey Bar & Grill celebrated their reopening at their location on 7837 Old 3C Highway.

It caught fire during the Reds vs. Padres game in the early hours of May 3.

No injuries were reported, according to the Loveland Symmes Fire Department.

The fire caused ‘significant damage to the kitchen area,’ the owners said in a Facebook post.

The Monkey Bar & Grille was founded at the “Train Stop Inn” in the 1840s and burned down twice, according to its website.

It was rebuilt with brick in the 1970s so it would never catch fire again.

The place became known for having a monkey named “Sam” who drank grape pop and beer and smoked cigarettes, according to its website.

In 2016 new owners took over and underwent a major reconstruction in recent years into a family-friendly full restaurant and bar with live music.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Vogt family, owners of the popular Batesville farm, is grieving after their patriarch died...
Beloved owner of popular Tri-State farm dies in accident, sheriff says
Authorities say the South Side Baptist Church in Lexington was the site of a drug operation.
Pastor, son charged after drug bust at church, deputies say
A prominent local businessman with more than four decades in the automobile industry is the...
Arrest made in road-rage shooting death of prominent Cincinnati-area businessman
Gene Simmons, from left, Eric Singer, Paul Stanley and Tommy Thayer of KISS perform at the...
Legendary rock band KISS to open last ever tour in Cincinnati
A veteran Hamilton attorney who also worked for more than a decade as a part-time Butler County...
Hamilton lawyer accused of stealing thousands from clients

Latest News

A vintage and secondhand clothing store, impossible colors LLC is set to officially open on...
The ‘future of fashion’: New buy-sell-trade clothing store opens up in Walnut Hills
OTR community gathers to change the narrative in Grant Park: ‘We’re here’
OTR community gathers to change the narrative in Grant Park: ‘We’re here’
Mayor Aftab Pureval discusses his plan for gun violence in the city
Randall Mickey, 37, is facing one count of murder in connection with a road-rage shooting that...
$1 million bond set for suspect in road-rage shooting death of prominent Cincinnati-area businessman