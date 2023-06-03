Monkey Bar & Grill reopens one month after fire

CINCINNATI (WXIX) -A popular restaurant and bar along the Little Miami River reopened its doors to the public Saturday, one month after a large fire damaged the business.

The Monkey Bar & Grill celebrated their reopening at their location on 7837 Old 3C Highway.

It caught fire during the Reds vs. Padres game in the early hours of May 3.

No injuries were reported, according to the Loveland Symmes Fire Department.

The fire caused ‘significant damage to the kitchen area,’ the owners said in a Facebook post.

The Monkey Bar & Grille was founded at the “Train Stop Inn” in the 1840s and burned down twice, according to its website.

It was rebuilt with brick in the 1970s so it would never catch fire again.

The place became known for having a monkey named “Sam” who drank grape pop and beer and smoked cigarettes, according to its website.

In 2016 new owners took over and underwent a major reconstruction in recent years into a family-friendly full restaurant and bar with live music.

