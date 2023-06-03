Record beat: More people at Reds post-game concert than the Opening Day game

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The record for most people at a regular-season Cincinnati Reds game was broken Friday night after Zac Brown Band performed to raise money to help those diagnosed with ALS.

The previous record was set during the 2023 Opening Day game with 44,063 people.

However, 10 more people showed up to Friday night’s game with Zac Brown Band, making the new record 44,073 attendees, according to a Reds report.

A portion of the proceeds from every ticket purchased went to the Hop On A Cure Foundation, an organization created by Zac Brown Band to help fund research for ALS. One of the country band’s members, John Driskell Hopkins (also known as Hop), was diagnosed with the disease in 2021, which inspired him to create the foundation.

In addition, the Cincinnati Reds donated $125,000 to Hop On A Cure.

A little about ALS

ALS is a neurological illness that affects voluntary control of the muscles and only gets worse over time. Everyday movements, such as eating, breathing, picking up objects or even writing, eventually become extremely difficult or impossible.

According to Hop On A Cure, every 90 minutes, someone in the U.S. is diagnosed with ALS.

Currently, there is no cure for the disease and no treatment to regress the symptoms.

