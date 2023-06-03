Contests
Sunny and Hot

There is an isolated chance of a shower or thunderstorm
By Catherine Bodak
Published: Jun. 3, 2023 at 8:09 AM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Hot conditions will continue Saturday with morning lows in the 60s and afternoon highs in the low 90s!

UV-Index will be very high over the next few days, so sunscreen should be applied when outside!

The drought monitor was updated Thursday morning and the majority of the FOX19 NOW viewing area is under abnormally dry conditions - and farmers are dealing with the browning vegetation and dusty grounds in addition to many tri-state yards.

Allergy forecast is still moderate-to-high thanks to the dry conditions; especially grass pollens!

Saturday will have a mix of sun and clouds and the heat will be accompanied by low humidity once again. However, forecast models are popping up a couple of stray showers or rumbles of thunder in the afternoon and evening from daytime heating. Though most of the tri-state will be dry, we can’t rule this out.

Sunday will be dry with sunny skies and still very warm! Entering the work week, we’ll still be dealing with sunshine and upper 80s, but a weak cold front will pass through the Ohio Valley. This front is mainly dry, but we can’t rule out a stray shower or rumble of thunder in the morning and early afternoon.

Highs on Tuesday and Wednesday will be in the lower 80s with morning lows mild in the 50s.

Going into the middle of June, temperatures are expected to be in the 80s in the day and low 60s at night with very little chances for rain. We’ll continue to monitor drought conditions as this could affect farmers and tri-state agriculture this season

