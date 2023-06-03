Contests
Business Spotlight
19 For A Cure
Breaking Through
Mic’d Up Moms
St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway

‘Take time to do something good everyday’ Crossing guard shares positive message with kids

By WTVG Staff
Published: Jun. 3, 2023 at 3:31 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ohio (WTVG) - Students at Conneaut Elementary School not only got to celebrate the last day of school but also showed their appreciation for a beloved crossing guard.

Students say Chris Burch is dedicated to his job, being outside no matter the weather twice every day.

“It’s something a lot of people could do, but for whatever reason they have a hard time finding people who can do it consistently,” said Burch. “You have to be able to stop your day twice, between 8 a.m. and 9 p.m. and 3 p.m. and 4 p.m., so that everything else that goes on in your life is between 9:30 a.m. and 2:00 p.m.”

At 78 years old, that consistency is what keeps the New Jersey native young.

“At this point, I guess decide to hang it up, you know and sit home and I don’t drink coffee but I guess you can drink coffee and watch television but I’m pretty active yet, I’m basically in good health, and so I can get out and do things like this, for the kids,” he said.

Burch has passed a message of spreading good amongst the community.

“Take time to do something good every day, be a star every day,” he said. “Just, have a good life, and know it’s just starting now, just beginning for them.”

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The co-founders of a North Carolina brewery have brought it back under local control.
Original owners buy brewery back from Anheuser-Busch
Jeremy Duncan, 42, was arrested and charged with murder in connection with a shooting that...
Police arrest suspect in connection with fatal East Price Hill shooting
OSP was at the scene of a fatal car accident in Highland County early Sunday morning.
Driver dies in Highland County crash, troopers say
Paul Mitchell
Charges announced against SWAT standoff suspect accused of opening fire on police
3 shot in Winton Terrace neighborhood
3 people shot in Winton Terrace, police say

Latest News

Cincinnati Zoo and Botanical Gardens bring in millions for local governments. Photo provided:...
Report: Cincinnati Zoo brings in millions in tax revenue, boosts economy
Taste of Lebanon at St. Anthony's Church in Walnut Hills
British Airways begins their nonstop flights between CVG and London Heathrow Monday.
British Airways begins direct flights between CVG and London Heathrow
Remaining hazy and dry with cooler weather on the way
Northern Kentucky Pride events