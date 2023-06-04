3 people shot in Winton Terrace, police say

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Three people were shot in the Winton Terrace neighborhood Saturday evening, the Cincinnati Police Department confirmed.

District five officers were dispatched around 8 p.m. to the 4600 block of Kings Run Drive for a reported shooting, police said.

Cincinnati Police Capt. Doug Snider says the three people were standing outside of a store when the suspect drove toward them, began shooting and then fled the scene.

One of the victims was transported to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center, and the other two were taken via private vehicle to Good Samaritan Hospital.

Snider says that all victims sustained non-life-threatening injuries.

It is unknown if there was any relation between the victims and the suspect.

This is an ongoing investigation.

