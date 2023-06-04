7-year-old shot in North Avondale, police say

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A third Saturday night shooting has been confirmed by Cincinnati Police Capt. Doug Snider.

A 7-year-old was shot in an apartment complex in the 3700 block of Reading Road, District four officers said.

Police say the child was transported to Cincinnati Children’s Hospital.

The child’s condition is unknown at this time.

Police did not say why the shooting occurred or if there are any suspects.

This is an ongoing investigation.

