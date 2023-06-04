Contests
Cincinnati parking enforcement officer shot at

By Jennifer Edwards Baker
Published: Jun. 4, 2023 at 7:17 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A city parking enforcement officer was shot at over the weekend, according to Cincinnati police.

It happened just after 6:30 p.m. Friday in the 1600 block of Wyoming Avenue in West Price Hill.

A man in a silver sedan with an unknown temporary license plate became “ very irate” when the officer asked a different person to move from a no-parking area on the street, according to police.

The suspect fired four shots as he drove past the parking enforcement car, striking it at least three times, police tell FOX19 NOW.

The officer, Kalif Aughburns, 28, was not hit.

The incident remains under investigation. No arrests were announced over the weekend.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call Crime Stoppers: 513-352-3040.

City parking enforcement officers are not police officers with the Cincinnati Police Department, police confirm to FOX19 NOW.

They are employees of the city’s Public Services Department and, unlike police, they are not armed with guns.

