Driver dies in Highland County crash, troopers say

HIGHLAND COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) -A driver is dead after a single-vehicle crash occurred in Union Township early Sunday morning, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

Troopers say around 5 a.m. William Hornschemeier, 42, was driving a 2008 Mazda 3 northwest on Oldaker Road when he failed to turn on a curve, went off the left side of the road, and hit a tree, before catching fire.

Hornschemeier died at the scene, troopers said.

OSP says the driver was not wearing a seatbelt, and alcohol use is suspected.

Troopers are still investigating.

