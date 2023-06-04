Contests
Business Spotlight
19 For A Cure
Breaking Through
Mic’d Up Moms
St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway

Driver dies in Highland County crash, troopers say

OSP was at the scene of a fatal car accident in Highland County early Sunday morning.
OSP was at the scene of a fatal car accident in Highland County early Sunday morning.(Live 5)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Jun. 4, 2023 at 3:56 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HIGHLAND COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) -A driver is dead after a single-vehicle crash occurred in Union Township early Sunday morning, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

Troopers say around 5 a.m. William Hornschemeier, 42, was driving a 2008 Mazda 3 northwest on Oldaker Road when he failed to turn on a curve, went off the left side of the road, and hit a tree, before catching fire.

Hornschemeier died at the scene, troopers said.

OSP says the driver was not wearing a seatbelt, and alcohol use is suspected.

Troopers are still investigating.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The co-founders of a North Carolina brewery have brought it back under local control.
Original owners buy brewery back from Anheuser-Busch
The Vogt family, owners of the popular Batesville farm, is grieving after their patriarch died...
Beloved owner of popular Tri-State farm dies in accident, sheriff says
A prominent local businessman with more than four decades in the automobile industry is the...
Arrest made in road-rage shooting death of prominent Cincinnati-area businessman
Randall Mickey, 37, is facing one count of murder in connection with a road-rage shooting that...
$1 million bond set for suspect in road-rage shooting death of prominent Cincinnati-area businessman
3 shot in Winton Terrace neighborhood
3 people shot in Winton Terrace, police say

Latest News

Summer reading program begins at the Kenton County Public Library.
Find Your Voice Summer Reading Program begins in NKY
Find Your Voice Summer Reading Program begins in NKY
Sunday 7am
Morgan A. Owens shares nail trends for the summer
A vintage and secondhand clothing store, impossible colors LLC is set to officially open on...
The ‘future of fashion’: New buy-sell-trade clothing store opens up in Walnut Hills