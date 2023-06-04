Driver dies in Highland County crash, troopers say
HIGHLAND COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) -A driver is dead after a single-vehicle crash occurred in Union Township early Sunday morning, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol.
Troopers say around 5 a.m. William Hornschemeier, 42, was driving a 2008 Mazda 3 northwest on Oldaker Road when he failed to turn on a curve, went off the left side of the road, and hit a tree, before catching fire.
Hornschemeier died at the scene, troopers said.
OSP says the driver was not wearing a seatbelt, and alcohol use is suspected.
Troopers are still investigating.
