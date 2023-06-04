Contests
Find Your Voice Summer Reading Program begins in NKY

By Ashley Smith
Published: Jun. 4, 2023 at 3:07 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The Kenton County Public Library is hosting a summer reading program that kicked off Thursday and will run until July 31.

The theme is “Find your Voice,” and the program encourages kids and adults to open a book or two this summer. Participants can even win free prizes and gift cards.

There was music and dancing, face painting, and balloon animals at the Covington branch of the Kenton County Public Library Saturday.

“We want them to just read this summer,” says Programming Coordinator Kari Jones. “The summer reading program was established to help prevent the summer slide for kids. It is important for kids to continue to read throughout the summer.”

Readers are asked to log their reading days and set a goal for five days a week. Each week names will be drawn for prizes in different age groups.

Gift Cards will be raffled every week, but readers can also win books, t-shirts, and backpacks. Jones says people of all ages are encouraged to join the fun.

“It’s also important that the adults in their lives model that behavior for them. So when your kids see you reading, they could become interested in reading,” Jones said. “They want to know why mom, dad, grandma, grandpa, aunt, and uncle are reading and what they’re reading. So it just keeps kids engaged all summer long.”

The program will end July 31, and the goal is to have the entire community read 100,000 days this summer! If that goal is met, anyone with a library card will be able to bowl a game for free at Strike and Spare in Erlanger on August 14. Participants can track their reading with a paper log, online, or using an app.

