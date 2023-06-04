At least 5 shootings occur in Cincinnati within days of each other

CINCINNATI (WXIX) -Gun violence in Tri-State continues, with several shootings that took place in less than a week.

City data shows there are more than a dozen shooting victims in the city this week, including juveniles.

On Wednesday, three juveniles and one man in his 20s were shot in Over-the-Rhine, making it the 123rd shooting in Cincinnati this year.

All of the victims suffered non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

Forty-eight hours later, Cincinnati Mayor Aftab Pureval discussed with FOX19 NOW his plan to help reduce gun violence in the city.

“Year over year-- violent crimes in district one is up 24% and when they take kind of a 3-year average-- measures that are being put in place in Over-The-Rhine. Are they working? They are working in some instances, and in other instances, they are making a difference but slowly,” the mayor said Friday.

On Saturday and Sunday, there have been at least seven other shootings with nine victims, including a 42-year-old woman who died as a result of one in East Price Hill.

Police arrested the suspect, Jeremy Duncan, and charged him with murder.

In addition to that shooting, there was a 7-year-old who was shot in North Avondale while playing outside.

Officers say the child was taken to the hospital and is in stable condition. Police have not given any information on a suspect.

Police say they arrested a 14-year-old after the suspect allegedly shot at officers. No officers were hurt, police said.

The spike in shootings adds to the increased amount of violent crime that has been going on in the city since post-pandemic.

