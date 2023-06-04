Moms, Students Demand Action host Wear Orange campaign to stop gun violence

CINCINNATI (WXIX) -In an effort to stop the gun violence in the city, volunteers with Ohio Moms Demand Action and Students Demand Action hosted a Wear-Orange event Saturday morning at Fountain Square as a part of National Gun Violence Awareness Day.

“Sadly, any day in America would be a good day to hold our day acknowledging victims and survivors of gun violence because it’s pretty much a daily event,” Kristine Woodworth with Ohio Moms Demand Action.

On Saturday night and Sunday morning, several shootings occurred in the Cincinnati area, including one that left a woman dead in East Price Hill and another that left a 7-year-old injured in North Avondale.

In addition to the weekend shootings, three juveniles, ages 10, 14, and 15, and a man in his 20s, were shot on Wednesday while walking on East McMicken Avenue near Lang Street in Over-the-Rhine.

“We are facing a tsunami of deaths if we do not stop this madness now,” Rukiye Abdul-Mutakallim said.

Abdul-Mutakallim wore the orange shirt in honor of her son, who was shot in the back of the head and killed.

“What horrified me was after they shot him, then they robbed him, and they took $16 off him. Sixteen dollars. They took his cell phone and food he was taking home to his family to enjoy,” Abdul-Mutakallim said.

Wear Orange started in January of 2013 when 15-year-old Hadiya Pendleton was shot and killed at a playground in Chicago.

Her childhood friends decided to wear orange, the color hunters wear to protect themselves in the woods. The color represents Pendleton and over 120 people who were killed due to gun violence in America.

“I think it’s a tragedy on top of tragedy. We’re losing a generation of children that should be growing into adults and being a vital part of our community,” Marty Mayer of Finneytown said.

Woodworth says there is only one solution to solve gun violence.

“One is policy and legislation that can be passed to keep guns out of the hands of people that shouldn’t have them. Anti-gun traffic background checks, red flag laws, secure storage. We know that many of the guns that are used in crimes are actually stolen by law-abiding gun owners, but they haven’t secured their weapons in a way they can’t be stolen,” Woodworth said.

