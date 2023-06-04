Contests
New details in arrest of girlfriend of man accused of killing Kentucky deputy

Girlfriend of Scott County shooting suspect also behind bars
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Jun. 3, 2023 at 9:33 PM EDT
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - The girlfriend of Steven Sheangshang, the man accused of shooting and killing a Scott County deputy, has found herself also behind bars.

Monica Hardin was publicly identified Friday in Fayette District Court by testifying officers, who said she witnessed the entire deadly rampage from start to finish.

According to a criminal complaint, she is facing charges out of Clermont County, Ohio, where she’s accused of stealing a 1971 Chevy El Camino just three days before the shooting.

Court records show she admitted to Versailles Police that she went into the garage with Sheangshang and then followed in a Nissan Murano as the El Camino was driven to Cincinnati and allegedly sold.

A Nissan Murano was the same type of vehicle used during the shooting of Scott County Deputy Caleb Conley on May 22nd.

She’s being held at the Franklin County Jail after being arrested by Kentucky State Police on an out-of-state warrant on a $10,000 cash-only bond.

KSP has confirmed to WKYT that Hardin was a civilian employee of the agency between April 2012 and November 2018.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.

