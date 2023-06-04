Police arrest suspect in connection with fatal East Price Hill shooting

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Police arrested a suspect in connection with a fatal shooting that took place in East Price Hill Saturday night.

Officers say Jeremy Duncan, 42, is charged with murder for the death of a 42-year-old woman.

On Saturday around 9:50 p.m., police were called to the 900 block of Enright Avenue. Officers say when they arrived, they found the shooting victim dead at the scene.

It is unclear if Duncan knew the victim or what led up to the shooting.

Police are still investigating.

