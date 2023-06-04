Contests
Police arrest suspect in connection with fatal East Price Hill shooting

Jeremy Duncan, 42, was arrested and charged with murder in connection with a shooting that occurred in East Price Hill Saturday night, police say.(Cincinnati Police Department)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Jun. 4, 2023 at 7:40 AM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Police arrested a suspect in connection with a fatal shooting that took place in East Price Hill Saturday night.

Officers say Jeremy Duncan, 42, is charged with murder for the death of a 42-year-old woman.

On Saturday around 9:50 p.m., police were called to the 900 block of Enright Avenue. Officers say when they arrived, they found the shooting victim dead at the scene.

It is unclear if Duncan knew the victim or what led up to the shooting.

Police are still investigating.

