Police: Fatal shooting in East Price Hill

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A woman is dead after being shot in East Price Hill on Saturday evening, Cincinnati Police Capt. Doug Snider confirmed.

District three officers were dispatched around 9 p.m. to the 900 block of Enright Avenue for a reported shooting, Cincinnati police say.

Upon arrival, police found a middle-aged woman with a gunshot wound.

She was pronounced dead at the scene, Snider confirmed.

It is unknown what led up to the shooting or who the victim is.

As of now, police have not said if there is a suspect(s).

The investigation is ongoing.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.