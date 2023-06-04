Contests
Police: Fatal shooting in East Price Hill

1 person killed in East Price Hill shooting
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Jun. 3, 2023 at 10:12 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A woman is dead after being shot in East Price Hill on Saturday evening, Cincinnati Police Capt. Doug Snider confirmed.

District three officers were dispatched around 9 p.m. to the 900 block of Enright Avenue for a reported shooting, Cincinnati police say.

Upon arrival, police found a middle-aged woman with a gunshot wound.

She was pronounced dead at the scene, Snider confirmed.

It is unknown what led up to the shooting or who the victim is.

As of now, police have not said if there is a suspect(s).

The investigation is ongoing.

