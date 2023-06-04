Police investigate shooting near Sycamore Township bar

CINCINNATI (WXIX) -Hamilton County deputies are investigating a shooting that left one person injured near a Sycamore Township bar.

Deputies were called to 312 Bar at 8450 Blue Ash Road around 2:30 a.m. for a man who was shot.

The man was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, deputies said.

Deputies say the unknown suspect fled the scene, and they do not have a description of a vehicle at this time.

The shooting is still under investigation.

