Police investigate shooting near Sycamore Township bar
Published: Jun. 4, 2023 at 5:27 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) -Hamilton County deputies are investigating a shooting that left one person injured near a Sycamore Township bar.
Deputies were called to 312 Bar at 8450 Blue Ash Road around 2:30 a.m. for a man who was shot.
The man was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, deputies said.
Deputies say the unknown suspect fled the scene, and they do not have a description of a vehicle at this time.
The shooting is still under investigation.
