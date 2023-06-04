Contests
Business Spotlight
19 For A Cure
Breaking Through
Mic’d Up Moms
St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway

Recognize these women?Police seek public’s help to ID credit card fraud suspects

St. Bernard police are seeking the public’s help to identify these two suspects accused of...
St. Bernard police are seeking the public’s help to identify these two suspects accused of trying to use a stolen credit card.(Provided by St. Bernard police)
By Courtney King
Published: Jun. 4, 2023 at 7:31 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. BERNARD, Ohio (WXIX) - Recognize these women?

St. Bernard police are seeking the public’s help to identify these two suspects accused of trying to use a stolen credit card.

Officers say a victim called police after her bank alerted her that her credit card was fraudulently used at HD Beauty Supply on Race Street in Over-the-Rhine.

The victim says someone took her credit cards out of her wallet when she left them in her car last week.

Police say the two women pictured in surveillance video from the store attempted to use one of the stolen credit cards.

If you recognize these women, please call St. Bernard Police: 513-242-2727.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The co-founders of a North Carolina brewery have brought it back under local control.
Original owners buy brewery back from Anheuser-Busch
The Vogt family, owners of the popular Batesville farm, is grieving after their patriarch died...
Beloved owner of popular Tri-State farm dies in accident, sheriff says
A prominent local businessman with more than four decades in the automobile industry is the...
Arrest made in road-rage shooting death of prominent Cincinnati-area businessman
Randall Mickey, 37, is facing one count of murder in connection with a road-rage shooting that...
$1 million bond set for suspect in road-rage shooting death of prominent Cincinnati-area businessman
3 shot in Winton Terrace neighborhood
3 people shot in Winton Terrace, police say

Latest News

A city parking enforcement officer was shot at over the weekend, according to Cincinnati police.
Cincinnati parking enforcement officer shot at
Cincinnati police are seeing a rise in shootings this year, according to city data.
At least 5 shootings occur in Cincinnati within days of each other
Cincinnati police arrested a suspect after they say that suspect shot at them.
Police: Teen fired shots at officer in Westwood
One person is injured after a shooting took place near a bar on Blue Ash Road.
Police investigate shooting near Sycamore Township bar