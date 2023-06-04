Smoky haze ahead of slight rain chances Tuesday

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Sunday night will be mostly clear with mild conditions as overnight lows drop into the upper 50s.

For the next few days, you’ll notice a milky haze in the sky and this is from smoke in the upper levels in the atmosphere from wildfires near Quebec in Canada. This will create a red/orangish sunrise and sunset as well as a red/orangish moonrise and moonset. Though this isn’t expected to cause any issues with air quality, the recent dry conditions and heat have both caused air quality to decrease in the Cincinnati metro area through Sunday afternoon. You can keep up with the latest air quality alerts as well as any updates on the smoke in the region on the FOX19 First Alert Weather app!

Monday will start off with mostly sunny skies - though the sunshine will be filtered through the aforementioned smoke. Highs will be in the lower 80s with some spots reaching the mid 80s. Monday night into Tuesday will also be quiet and clear with hazy conditions and lows in the mid 50s.

Tuesday will start off mostly sunny, but clouds will develop through the day as a cold front moves into the Ohio Valley. The thermometer will rise into the low-to-mid 80s before the end of the day. We can’t rule out stray showers or thunderstorms Tuesday evening through the overnight hours along and behind the front, but many in the tri-state will remain dry.

Behind the front Wednesday will start off with a mix of hazy sun and clouds along with slight shower chances, but as the day progresses, expect more sunshine with seasonably mild conditions as high temperatures only climb into the upper 70s!

Thursday morning and Friday morning will both start off chilly in the low 50s with mild conditions in the afternoon in the upper 70s and low 80s under sunny skies!

The weekend forecast looks seasonable for both Saturday and Sunday, though Sunday has a chance for an isolated shower or thunderstorm.

The FOX19 NOW viewing area is under abnormally dry conditions according to the latest update of the US Drought Monitor - and farmers are dealing with the browning vegetation and dusty grounds in addition to many tri-state yards.

Allergy forecast is still moderate-to-high thanks to the dry conditions; especially grass pollens!

Going into the middle of June, temperatures are expected to be in the 80s in the day and low 60s at night with very little chances for rain. We’ll continue to monitor drought conditions as this could affect farmers and tri-state agriculture this summer season.

