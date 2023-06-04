Sunny skies and warm temperatures

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Temperatures do drop out of the nineties on Sunday with a high in the upper-80s under mostly sunny conditions. The UV index is expected to stay very high so if you are planning to participate in any outdoor activities, sunscreen is a must-have. Monday follows a similar script with a high of 86 and lows still bobbing around the high 50s to low 60s.

A cold front will move through the area early Tuesday evening, bringing increased cloud cover and decreased temperatures for the day , as well as a slight chance for spotty showers Tuesday evening. Highs expected in the low 80s for Wednesday with some areas potentially seeing highs fall back into the high 70s and lows firmly in the mid 50s.

A warm-up brings temperatures back into the mid 80s for the end of next week under partly cloudy skies for Thursday and Friday, Saturday sees an increase in cloud cover and a continuation of dry conditions.

