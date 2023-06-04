Suspect shoots at officers leading to arrest, police say

CINCINNATI (WXIX) -One person is in custody after officers say the suspect shot at them Sunday afternoon.

According to Dan Hils, it happened in the Westwood area around 1:40 p.m.

It is unclear as to where in Westwood the incident happened.

No officers were hurt, and no officers returned fire, Hils said.

It is unclear what led up to the incident.

Police are still investigating.

