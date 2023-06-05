1 dead in I-75 crash in Evendale, coroner says

EVENDALE, Ohio (WXIX) - One person is dead in a crash that shut down the Glendale Milford Road exit off southbound Interstate 75 overnight, according to the Hamilton County Coroner’s Office.

The man’s name was not released Monday pending notification of next of kin.

Evendale officers responded to a 10:26 p.m. report of a wrong-way crash on the highway, according to Hamilton County dispatchers. A northbound vehicle crossed into the southbound lanes and struck a wall.

The driver was trapped and not breathing, according to the initial emergency communication reports.

No one was transported to a hospital, dispatchers confirm.

Evendale police declined to discuss the driver’s condition overnight and have no updates so far Monday morning.

FOX19 NOW will continue to update this breaking story.

