79-year-old dead, teen injured in Newport fire, officials say

NEWPORT, Ky. (WXIX) - A 79-year-old man died Monday after a house fire broke out over the weekend in Newport, according to the Hamilton County Coroner’s Office.

Lloyd Redmon died this morning at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center, the coroner’s sheet confirmed.

The Newport Fire Department says the fire was reported on Isabella Street around 4:30 p.m. on Sunday where the 79-year-old and another resident were transported to the hospital.

According to the Newport Fire Chief Frank Peluso Jr., the other resident was Redmon’s 16-year-old grandson who jumped from a second-story window to escape the flames.

NEW INFO: Fire on Isabella St. in Newport Sunday afternoon. Fire chief says 16-year-old grandson of the deceased victim, 79-year-old Lloyd Redmond, in good condition after the teen jumped from a 2nd floor window. Coroner says Lloyd died this morning. @FOX19 pic.twitter.com/XM96IQ1wVN — Mike Schell (@Fox19_Mike) June 5, 2023

Firefighters say the house is considered a total loss.

It is unknown what the teen’s condition is at this time.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.