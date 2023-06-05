Contests
Business Spotlight
19 For A Cure
Breaking Through
Mic’d Up Moms
St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway

79-year-old dead, teen injured in Newport fire, officials say

A 79-year-old man died early Monday from a Newport house fire over the weekend, according to...
A 79-year-old man died early Monday from a Newport house fire over the weekend, according to the Hamilton County Coroner’s Office.(FOX19 NOW)
By FOX19 Digital Staff and Mike Schell
Published: Jun. 5, 2023 at 9:03 AM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEWPORT, Ky. (WXIX) - A 79-year-old man died Monday after a house fire broke out over the weekend in Newport, according to the Hamilton County Coroner’s Office.

Lloyd Redmon died this morning at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center, the coroner’s sheet confirmed.

The Newport Fire Department says the fire was reported on Isabella Street around 4:30 p.m. on Sunday where the 79-year-old and another resident were transported to the hospital.

According to the Newport Fire Chief Frank Peluso Jr., the other resident was Redmon’s 16-year-old grandson who jumped from a second-story window to escape the flames.

Firefighters say the house is considered a total loss.

It is unknown what the teen’s condition is at this time.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The co-founders of a North Carolina brewery have brought it back under local control.
Original owners buy brewery back from Anheuser-Busch
Jeremy Duncan, 42, was arrested and charged with murder in connection with a shooting that...
Police arrest suspect in connection with fatal East Price Hill shooting
OSP was at the scene of a fatal car accident in Highland County early Sunday morning.
Driver dies in Highland County crash, troopers say
Paul Mitchell
Charges announced against SWAT standoff suspect accused of opening fire on police
3 shot in Winton Terrace neighborhood
3 people shot in Winton Terrace, police say

Latest News

Cincinnati Zoo and Botanical Gardens bring in millions for local governments. Photo provided:...
Report: Cincinnati Zoo brings in millions in tax revenue, boosts economy
Taste of Lebanon at St. Anthony's Church in Walnut Hills
British Airways begins their nonstop flights between CVG and London Heathrow Monday.
British Airways begins direct flights between CVG and London Heathrow
Remaining hazy and dry with cooler weather on the way