79-year-old man dead in Newport house fire: coroner
NEWPORT, Ky. (WXIX) - A 79-year-old man died early Monday from a Newport house fire over the weekend, according to the Hamilton County Coroner’s Office.
Lloyd Redmon was pronounced dead at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center, a coroner’s report shows.
Newport fire crews told FOX19 NOW they transported one resident to the hospital after he jumped from the second-story of a home on Isabella Lane to escape the flames.
The fire was reported at about 4:30 p.m. Sunday.
The home is considered a total loss, according to firefighters.
The cause remains under investigation.
No damage estimate was released Sunday.
FOX19 NOW will continue to update this breaking story.
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.
Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.
Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.