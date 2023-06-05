79-year-old man dead in Newport house fire: coroner

Contests
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Jun. 5, 2023 at 9:03 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NEWPORT, Ky. (WXIX) - A 79-year-old man died early Monday from a Newport house fire over the weekend, according to the Hamilton County Coroner’s Office.

Lloyd Redmon was pronounced dead at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center, a coroner’s report shows.

Newport fire crews told FOX19 NOW they transported one resident to the hospital after he jumped from the second-story of a home on Isabella Lane to escape the flames.

The fire was reported at about 4:30 p.m. Sunday.

The home is considered a total loss, according to firefighters.

The cause remains under investigation.

No damage estimate was released Sunday.

FOX19 NOW will continue to update this breaking story.

