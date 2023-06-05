Arrest in shooting near Sycamore Township bar

SYCAMORE TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) -A 37-year-old man is under arrest in connection with a weekend shooting near a Sycamore Township bar.

Terrance B. Bennie is charged with felonious assault in the shooting early Sunday near 321 Bar at 8450 Blue Ash Rd.

He is scheduled to appear before a Hamilton County judge at 9 am. Monday.

The victim was hurt around 2:15 a.m. Sunday and taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, according to the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office.

There is a video showing a male firing at the victim as the victim runs away, court records show.

“The rear end of the suspect’s vehicle was on the video and detectives used police resources and obtain(ed) a license plate of the suspect vehicle and the suspect was attached,” an affidavit states.

When deputies caught up with Bennie he “waived his rights and spoke with detectives, the court record continues.

“Mr. Bennie advised he would take Detectives to where he threw the pistol,” the affidavit states. The weapon was recovered Sunday on Kugler Mill Road.

