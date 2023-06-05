Back to the 70′s

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A noticeable cool down is in the Tri-State following a weak cold front that moved in Sunday afternoon, with a high of 83 for Monday. Partly cloudy skies keep us warm and dry through the afternoon, with lows dropping into the upper-50s for tonight.

Hazy conditions continue through the middle of the week with smoke from a wildfire in Canada drifting down into the Midwest. This is going to be most notable during the sunrise and sunset where the sun will appear more like a red orb, but the smoke could also affect the air quality. Even under hazy skies, the UV index is still expected to be high, so stay hydrated and keep sunscreen close by.

Tuesday’s high is in the mid 80s under mostly sunny skies, and another cold front comes into Cincinnati early Wednesday morning, which could bring some spotty showers overnight. The front also brings temperatures down with Wednesday and Thursday’s highs in the upper 70s, and dropping lows into the lower 50s.

We return to the eighties moving into the weekend, with temperatures and cloud cover increasing Saturday before a front that is expected to bring some much-needed rain into the Tri-State on Sunday.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.