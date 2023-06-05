Contests
Business Spotlight
19 For A Cure
Breaking Through
Mic’d Up Moms
St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway

British Airways begins direct flights between CVG and London Heathrow

British Airways begins their nonstop flights between CVG and London Heathrow Monday.
British Airways begins their nonstop flights between CVG and London Heathrow Monday.(Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky Airport)
By Natalya Daoud and Megan O'Rourke
Published: Jun. 5, 2023 at 12:02 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) -Are you looking to fly to London?

A major international airline, British Airways, is now flying directly between CVG and London Heathrow.

It is the first and the only direct between the UK and all of Ohio, Kentucky, and Indiana. Officials with CVG say it will create new opportunities for touring and business.

Those traveling to London will be traveling in on Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner with a choice of three cabins-World Traveler (economy), World Traveler Plus (premium economy), and Club World (business).

The first flight from London will arrive at CVG around 7:45 p.m. and the first flight to leave from CVG will depart at 10 p.m.

Fly to Cincinnati with British Airways

The countdown is on! To celebrate the new direct route between Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport and Heathrow Airport starting June 5, we gave the people of Cincinnati, Louisville and Columbus the opportunity to win prizes in a specially designed British black cab ✈️🇺🇸 #BALovesCVG

Posted by British Airways on Thursday, June 1, 2023

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The co-founders of a North Carolina brewery have brought it back under local control.
Original owners buy brewery back from Anheuser-Busch
Jeremy Duncan, 42, was arrested and charged with murder in connection with a shooting that...
Police arrest suspect in connection with fatal East Price Hill shooting
OSP was at the scene of a fatal car accident in Highland County early Sunday morning.
Driver dies in Highland County crash, troopers say
Paul Mitchell
Charges announced against SWAT standoff suspect accused of opening fire on police
3 shot in Winton Terrace neighborhood
3 people shot in Winton Terrace, police say

Latest News

Remaining hazy and dry with cooler weather on the way
Northern Kentucky Pride events
Buena Vista Park has added new slides, climbing structures and more just in time for summer.
New playground equipment added to pair of Newport parks
Gun violence in Cincinnati