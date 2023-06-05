British Airways begins direct flights between CVG and London Heathrow

CINCINNATI (WXIX) -Are you looking to fly to London?

A major international airline, British Airways, is now flying directly between CVG and London Heathrow.

It is the first and the only direct between the UK and all of Ohio, Kentucky, and Indiana. Officials with CVG say it will create new opportunities for touring and business.

Those traveling to London will be traveling in on Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner with a choice of three cabins-World Traveler (economy), World Traveler Plus (premium economy), and Club World (business).

The first flight from London will arrive at CVG around 7:45 p.m. and the first flight to leave from CVG will depart at 10 p.m.

Fly to Cincinnati with British Airways The countdown is on! To celebrate the new direct route between Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport and Heathrow Airport starting June 5, we gave the people of Cincinnati, Louisville and Columbus the opportunity to win prizes in a specially designed British black cab ✈️🇺🇸 #BALovesCVG Posted by British Airways on Thursday, June 1, 2023

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.