Coroner releases victim’s name from Saturday’s East Price Hill shooting

Jeremy Duncan, 42, was arrested and charged with murder in connection with a shooting that occurred in East Price Hill Saturday night, police say.(Cincinnati Police Department)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Jun. 5, 2023 at 9:13 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A woman is dead after she was allegedly murdered by her husband in East Price Hill on Saturday evening, Cincinnati police say.

According to the Hamilton County Coroner’s Office, Michelle Duncan, 43, was shot and killed at her home located on the 900 block of Enright Avenue.

Police arrested Michelle’s husband, 42-year-old Jeremy Duncan, on Sunday in connection to the fatal shooting.

On Saturday around 9:50 p.m., officers were dispatched to the East Price Hill residence for a possible shooting.

Upon arrival, police say they found a middle-aged woman dead with at least one gunshot wound.

It is unclear what led up to the shooting.

Police are still investigating what happened that night.

