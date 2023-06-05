Driver killed in I-75 crash in Evendale identified

EVENDALE, Ohio (WXIX) - One person is dead in a crash that shut down the Glendale Milford Road exit off southbound Interstate 75 overnight, according to the Hamilton County Coroner’s Office.

Evendale officers responded to a report of a wrong-way crash on the interstate around the Shepherd Lane area around 10:30 p.m. Sunday, the Village of Evendale Police Department said.

A northbound vehicle crossed into the southbound lanes and hit a concrete median, police said.

The driver, 45-year-old Keenan Daniels, was trapped and not breathing, according to the Village of Evendale Police Department.

Daniels died at the scene, police explained.

Police said they are continuing to investigate the crash, adding that it is unknown if drugs or alcohol are factors in the crash.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.