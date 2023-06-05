Fatal crash in Dearborn County

LAWRENCEBURG, Ind. (WXIX) - A 60-year-old Lawrenceburg man is dead in an overnight crash in southeastern Indiana, according to the Dearborn County Sheriff’s Office.

The man was driving southbound on Stateline Road when he began to drift left of center just north of Megrue Drive just before 10 p.m. Sunday, sheriff’s officials say.

His vehicle sideswiped one driven by a 16-year-old and then immediately collided with the front of a truck driven by a 20-year-old man.

Bright EMS responded and attempted life-saving measures on the 60-year-old motorist but he was pronounced dead at the scene, sheriff’s officials say.

His name was not released.

The other two drivers, who are both from West Harrison, were cooperative with the investigation, sheriff’s officials say.

Deputies asked Indiana State Police to respond with a reconstructionist to assist with the crash investigation.

Stateline Road was shut down for about four hours until the investigation at the scene was completed.

